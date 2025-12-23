SMPTE Updates Engineering Report on AI’s Growing Role in Media Workflows

December 23, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

SMPTE has released an updated Engineering Report examining the impact of artificial intelligence on media production, distribution, and standards development, reflecting the rapid evolution of AI technologies since the report’s initial release in 2023.

Developed in collaboration with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the Entertainment Technology Center (ETC), the revised report stems from the SMPTE Task Force on AI and Media, which began work in 2020. The update incorporates new developments, including the Model Context Protocol (MCP), expanded security considerations, open-source AI approaches, and emerging governance frameworks such as ISO/IEC 42001.

According to SMPTE Standards Director Thomas Bause Mason, the pace of change in AI required a substantive refresh of the document to ensure it remains relevant to media professionals navigating AI and machine learning adoption. The revised report aims to provide clearer guidance on interoperable AI practices and their integration into media workflows.

The Engineering Report is structured to provide readers with a foundational technical understanding of AI and machine learning before exploring their likely effects on the media industry. It also addresses ethical considerations surrounding AI deployment and examines the role standards are expected to play as AI tools become more deeply embedded in media operations.

Task force co-chair Fred Walls, an AMD Fellow, said the speed of AI innovation made updates unavoidable, noting that the revised document reflects recent advances while maintaining a focus on practical relevance for the industry.

The report was jointly authored by SMPTE and the ETC, with support from the EBU, and is available free of charge to both SMPTE members and non-members through the organization’s website.