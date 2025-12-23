Media Resources and Outdoorlink Expand Partnership to Global DooH Markets

December 23, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Media Resources and Outdoorlink have expanded their long-standing partnership to the international digital-out-of-home (DooH) market, combining LED display platforms with remote power-management technology to improve uptime, efficiency, and sustainability for operators worldwide.

The collaboration integrates Outdoorlink’s controller technology across Media Resources’ Visioniq and eqvision digital billboard platforms, as well as the Truview Transit system. Together, the technologies link LED displays with intelligent power control, helping operators reduce downtime, lower operating costs, and limit environmental impact across large-format DooH networks.

By embedding Outdoorlink’s controllers directly into its LED systems, Media Resources enables remote monitoring, rebooting, and issue resolution without the need for on-site service calls. Systems can be accessed via both companies’ network operations portals, providing centralized, redundant control for distributed DooH assets.

Jeff Rushton, president and CEO of Media Resources, said the partnership addresses growing industry demands for operational efficiency and sustainability, while Cheng Qian, chief product architect, noted that tighter system integration improves uptime and reduces maintenance costs through fewer site visits.

Outdoorlink’s platform provides remote power management and out-of-band connectivity, allowing displays to remain manageable even during network disruptions. The company has also introduced proof-of-display verification that directly measures on-screen light output to support certified campaign validation.

Already deployed across thousands of assets in North America, the partnership now extends globally following the launch of Outdoorlink International in 2024, bringing integrated technology, operational efficiency, and sustainability benefits to DooH operators worldwide.