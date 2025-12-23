Dise’s Year in Review 2025/2026: Sebastian Kryh on Refining the CMS Platform for Partners to Succeed

December 23, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

CMS provider Dise—originally from Sweden—made a leap this year that many European ISVs count among their goals: opening an office in the U.S. In his Year in Review piece for Sixteen:Nine, CEO Sebastian Kryh reflects on what this milestone means for the company and for him personally, and how the Dise software will evolve in 2026.

As we wrap up 2025, I’m reflecting on a year marked by transformative progress, both professionally and personally. Moving to the U.S. with my family to establish Dise Inc. has been a major step, not only in our expansion journey but in making our long-term vision real: to be the core of every retail success story.

This spring, we opened our first U.S. office in Atlanta, Georgia and welcomed our first local employee. With this move, Dise became more than a global platform — we became a local partner. Establishing a permanent presence in the U.S. allows us to better support our partners, move at their speed, and build new relationships in one of the most dynamic retail markets in the world.

Our ambition has always been global, but proximity matters. Being closer to our U.S. partners means we can listen more closely, respond more quickly, and collaborate more deeply. The office in Atlanta was a big milestone and it’s a launchpad for the future.

Partner First. Partner Only.

2025 was also the year we put words to what has always defined Dise: Partner First. Partner Only. It’s more than a tagline. It’s a strategic choice and a commitment to how we go to market: always through our partner community.

Throughout the year, we’ve continued to grow and strengthen that community, helping full-service integrators across the globe scale their businesses with our IXM platform. Our one product, one price model remains a clear differentiator, making it easier for partners to offer reliable, enterprise-grade solutions with full transparency and no surprises. This is how we build trust and how our partners build success.

The evolution of Dise IXM

This was also a year of real product momentum. We introduced the App Library, enabling faster, easier customization for a range of use cases. We expanded our hardware-agnostic support by adding two more operating systems, and introduced features designed for our partners to give them more control, reliability, and visibility when managing systems at scale.

Retail media took off in 2025, and Dise was ready. With a growing number of programmatic and direct-sold deployments, the Dise IXM Platform supported retailers in monetizing their in-store networks in ways that respect both the brand and the customer journey. Our AdConnect modules have become a key enabler, helping partners deliver high-impact campaigns that are relevant, measurable, and in full control of the retailer. Meanwhile, our launch of Dynamic Loops introduced intelligent, context-aware scheduling, allowing partners to set rules based on audience, time of day, or campaign goals. It’s a smarter way to manage content and a powerful tool for retailers with complex in-store strategies.

Looking ahead, 2026 will be the year where AI begins to play a more active, practical role in our platform. For Dise, this means enhancing the user experience with AI powered features, for example AI insights with deep search but also operational features such as device anomaly detection and predictive maintenance — not for the sake of technology, but to help partners reduce operational complexity, gain better insights, and spend more time creating value. Our vision is to help partners manage networks with more precision, fewer surprises, and greater confidence.

To everyone in the Dise partner community: thank you. Together, we’ve built more than a platform. We’ve built a community grounded in trust and focused on shared success. As we move into 2026, we do so with optimism, ambition, and deep respect for the work we’re doing together.