L Squared’s 2025/26 Review: Gregg Forsberg on Why Digital Signage Became Operational Infrastructure

December 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

As digital signage continues to evolve from a marketing channel into a core operational tool, 2025 marked a clear inflection point for how organizations think about real-time communication at scale. L Squared CEO and co-founder Gregg Forsberg reflects on a year defined by execution over experimentation, growing expectations around reliability and automation, and a broader industry shift toward clarity, consistency, and accountability — while looking ahead to what will matter most in 2026.

If 2024 was the year organizations realized the limits of fragmented communication, then 2025 became the year they did something about it. Across every sector we serve, from retail to manufacturing to healthcare, we saw a common shift: a renewed commitment to delivering the right information to the right people at the right moment. And for L Squared, that shift aligned naturally with the work we’ve been quietly perfecting for over a decade.

2025 Milestones: Scaling Clarity, Reliability, and Real-Time Communication

This year marked several meaningful steps forward for our platform and our partners.

We expanded our real-time data integrations across ERP, POS, BI, safety, and workforce management systems. Organizations are increasingly frustrated by manual updates and latency issues. Our technology evolved to meet expectations for immediacy—without adding complexity behind the scenes.

Our CMS became even more adaptable, especially in environments where content consistency is mission-critical. The ability to push LTO (limited-time offer) updates to thousands of retail locations or update production-floor dashboards in seconds became not just a feature, but a necessity our clients depend on.

We strengthened our security posture, investing heavily in encryption, authentication, and high-availability architecture. As more organizations consider digital signage part of their core operational infrastructure—not just a marketing output—trust and resiliency matter more than ever.

And importantly, we grew our ecosystem of hardware and analytics partners, ensuring that our customers can deploy the screens they want, in the places they need, with the confidence that every pixel is working for them.

Trends That Defined 2025

Digital signage in 2025 moved beyond displays and playlists. The big themes we saw:

Digital Signage Became Operational Technology

Organizations are increasingly treating screens as real-time information systems, not just digital posters. Whether communicating safety alerts, production KPIs, inventory data, or shift updates, signage is becoming deeply embedded in operational workflows. Intelligent, Automated Content Delivery

Brands now expect automation: content triggered by data, schedules, geofencing, device state, or operational context. The shift is from “upload and publish” to “connect, automate, and trust.” Consistency at Scale Became a Non-Negotiable

Large multi-location brands—especially in retail, QSR, transportation, and logistics—want unified messaging across every site. This requires platforms that are secure and built for predictable execution. DooH Experienced a Maturity Moment

The industry leaned heavily into transparency, measurement, and verifiable performance. Buyers want proof, not potential. Networks want accountability. And AI-driven optimization is moving from experimental to expected.

Preparing for 2026

We believe 2026 will reward organizations that choose clarity over complexity. Our roadmap reflects that.

We’re advancing automation capabilities so content can respond even more intuitively to data from IoT devices, POS systems, and operational triggers.

We’re investing in deeper analytics to give organizations clearer visibility into message delivery, engagement, uptime, and performance. Decision-makers want insights, not dashboards.

We’re preparing for a more interoperable industry, where screens, sensors, networks, and business systems communicate more freely. Our focus is on ensuring L Squared remains the connective tissue that makes it all work.

And we’re continuing to champion reliability—because flashy features mean nothing if the content doesn’t play when it’s needed most.

We see a clear trend in digital signage and DooH toward making communication effortless, adaptive, and dependable. Screens will become more tightly integrated with enterprise data, automation will reduce manual burden, and content will increasingly reflect real conditions in real time.

And in 2026, we’re excited to keep building a future where every screen serves a purpose, every message reaches the right audience, and every organization feels just a little more aligned.