DFS Launches 4Court Media Retail Network for Fuel Dispenser Advertising

December 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) has launched 4Court Media, a retail media network that connects brands with consumers directly at the fuel dispenser. The platform expands advertising access to fueling locations, including independent retailers that are often difficult to reach through traditional national media buys.

4Court Media operates primarily on Wayne Ovation fuel dispenser screens, using 27-inch and 12-inch high-definition displays to deliver multimedia content during the fueling process. The network supports both local and other advertisers, positioning fuel dispensers as a high-frequency consumer touchpoint within the convenience retail environment.

For retailers, the platform is offered as a fully managed media service that adds another revenue stream while enhancing the forecourt experience. Retailers can run their own promotions alongside national advertising, highlighting loyalty programs, seasonal campaigns, and in-store offers to increase foot traffic and purchases.

The network currently spans more than 1,500 locations and approximately 13,000 screens installed on Wayne fuel dispensers across all major U.S. demographic market areas. Fueling remains one of the most frequent customer interactions in convenience retail, creating an opportunity to influence purchase decisions before customers enter the store. DFS says the dispenser screen enables brands and retailers to deliver timely messaging when consumer attention is already captured.

According to DFS, advertisers can access the network through existing programmatic and media buying channels, supported by multiple media sales and technology partners. The company plans to continue expanding 4Court Media’s capabilities and geographic reach, with a focus on scaling across the United States and Canada.

(Image: Dover Fueling Solutions)