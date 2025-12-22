Avixa Certification Exams Now Eligible for U.S. 529 Education Savings Plans

December 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Avixa certification exams and related education expenses are now eligible under U.S. 529 education savings plans, following recent legislation that expanded the types of professional training costs covered by the tax-advantaged accounts.

U.S. 529 education savings plans are investment accounts designed to help individuals and families save for education and training expenses. Contributions grow tax-free, and withdrawals are not taxed at the federal level when used for qualified education costs.

The update allows pro AV professionals to use 529 funds for certification exam fees, prep courses, and related training materials tied to Avixa credentials. Avixa memberships remain ineligible, but both in-person and online preparation options qualify for Certified Technology Specialist (CTS), CTS-D, CTS-I, and Audiovisual Network Professional (ANP) certifications.

Eligible offerings include the CTS Prep Pathway, CTS Prep Pathway Plus Exam, CTS-I Prep, CTS-D Prep, and ANP Prep, along with exam fees for CTS, CTS-D, CTS-I, and ANP. The change is expected to reduce financial barriers for professionals pursuing industry-recognized credentials.

“The expansion of 529 education savings coverage opens up new opportunities for professionals in the pro AV industry,” said Adrienne Knick, senior director of certification at Avixa. “They now have easier access to earn Avixa’s highly valued credentials, which showcases their AV expertise and opens doors for career advancement.”

Avixa’s recently updated CTS Prep Pathway is available as a bundled package designed to help candidates prepare for the CTS exam. The pathway includes CTS 1: AV Technology, CTS Certification Overview and Study Drills, and CTS 2: Applied AV and AV Project Process. More than 15,000 professionals worldwide currently hold the CTS credential.

The eligibility update also applies to Avixa’s ANP Prep course and certification exam, which focuses on AV networking skills as AV and IT systems continue to converge, supporting both AV professionals expanding into networking and IT professionals integrating AV systems.