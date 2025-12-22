Another Niche Retail Media Network Pops Up in California: C-Store Chain Loop

December 22, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

In the U.S., much like in Europe, retail media is a concept that’s trickling down from the big grocery chains to smaller, more localized and specialized retailers—those with store counts in the hundreds rather than the thousands.

In California, the regional c-store chain Loop Neighborhood—which sounds very California-esque with its promise of “good-for-you convenience”—has launched its own independent network, Loopmedia Connect, across its more than 50 stores and online assets.

The platform connects all of Loop’s on-site and in-store touchpoints, including the company’s website, loyalty app, fuel pump video screens, in-store digital screens and radio, social media channels, and TV screens throughout its stores. According to Loop, the combined network is designed to deliver consistent messaging across the customer journey while enhancing the in-store experience.

“Loopmedia Connect is about meaningful connection, not just impressions,” said Pervez Pir, President of Retail at Loop Neighborhood Markets. He added that the platform allows partners to reach customers “when it truly matters,” while offering a more relevant experience for shoppers.

Loop Neighborhood Markets says the launch is part of a broader strategy heading into 2026 that includes investments in customer engagement, partner relationships, and technology-driven platforms. “Retail media is rapidly becoming one of the most powerful tools in commerce,” Pir noted, positioning the new network as part of Loop’s evolution as both a convenience retailer and a media partner.

Loop does not say whether the platform was built from scratch or leverages existing adtech infrastructure. What could make a network the size of Loopmedia interesting is likely not its reach, but its narrow target audience and first-party data—if Loop chooses to make that available to advertisers. In-store retail media alone likely wouldn’t generate a meaningful revenue stream for a retailer like Loop, but the combination of all touchpoints could make this a profitable endeavor the California-based company.