Spectrio’s 2025/26 Review: Emily McCue on How to Bring Real Revenue to Instore Media Costumers

December 19, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

In 2025, businesses began demanding clear returns from in-store screens, pushing the industry away from static displays toward systems that react to customer behavior, timing, and context, and that can also generate direct revenue. Against this backdrop, Spectrio invested in partnerships, platform reliability, and large-scale deployments to adapt to changing retailer expectations and prepare for broader growth across physical locations. Emily McCue, Senior Product Manager at Spectrio, lays it all out in her Year in Review.

In 2025, businesses stopped asking whether screens belonged in their stores and started demanding measurable returns. Spectrio answered by transforming passive displays into intelligent, revenue-generating business systems.

Smart screens respond in real-time

Digital displays shouldn’t just broadcast—they should respond to their environment and audience. So Spectrio launched enhanced Content Triggering in April, replacing static playlists with dynamic, context-aware messaging. Using sensor integrations and real-time data feeds, screens now automatically adapt to customer behavior and environmental conditions.

A clothing retailer displays seasonal campaigns when shoppers browse from afar, then switches to engagement prompts as they approach, and finally shows detailed product specs when they stop. Restaurants and sports stadiums change their menus throughout the day based on traffic, time, and inventory levels.

Monetizing existing infrastructure

In March, Spectrio launched RMN Gateway to address a fundamental problem: retailers invest heavily in digital signage but generate no direct revenue from those screens. Meanwhile, 80 percent of purchases still happen in physical stores.

The RMN solution connects existing signage to programmatic advertising networks, turning shelf-edge displays and in-store monitors into purchasable ad inventory. A single screen averages $30-40 per month, with high-traffic locations earning several hundred dollars per month. For retailers managing hundreds of screens, this creates material revenue that offsets infrastructure costs.

Retailers haven’t been able to fully capitalize on the revenue potential of their digital signage networks. RMN Gateway connects these in-store touchpoints to the wider advertising ecosystem.

Expanding through strategic partnerships

October brought a partnership with Screenverse to extend monetization across Spectrio’s 150,000+ location network, enabling customers to participate in premium advertising campaigns without operational burden.

Spectrio’s growing partnership with Sony delivers best-in-class display hardware that enhances the customer experience by combining Sony’s renowned display quality with Spectrio’s content management platform.

Looking ahead to 2026, Spectrio is focused on strengthening its channel ecosystem by working closely with resellers and integration partners to drive business growth and expand market reach.

The bigger picture

Behind these innovations, Spectrio invested in platform maturity and team development. The company achieved SOC 2 certification, expanded POS integrations, and formalized leadership development programs. High-profile deployments at the NCAA Men’s Final Four (178 screens at the Alamodome) and Oracle Park demonstrated capabilities at scale.

Spectrio enters 2026 with strong momentum and a clear strategy to deepen our leadership in digital signage and accelerate growth through an expanded channel ecosystem. With heightened demand for immersive, content-driven customer experiences across Retail, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Automotive, and Sports & Entertainment, Spectrio is prioritizing scalable innovation, tighter product–market alignment, and an enhanced partner-first go-to-market model.

In 2026, the company expects to deliver disciplined new-logo acquisition and strategic upsell opportunities that maximize customer lifetime value. Supported by operational rigor and a renewed emphasis on customer experience, Spectrio is well-positioned for sustained growth and long-term market leadership.