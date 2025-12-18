Uniguest Opens New Global Headquarters in Nashville

December 18, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Uniguest has opened a new corporate headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. The move follows sustained growth over the past five years, during which Uniguest has strengthened its position in digital signage, IPTV, and digital engagement software across a range of vertical markets worldwide.

After more than a decade at its previous location, the new headquarters is designed to support collaboration, innovation, and customer engagement. The facility features a global testing lab, partner certification and training rooms, flexible workspaces, and a fully immersive customer experience center showcasing Uniguest’s technology portfolio.

“This is a proud moment for our business,” said Mike Rethage, Chief Operating Officer at Uniguest. “We’ve come a long way in the last five years, and this move ensures we’re ready for the next phase of our growth. From the experience center and testing lab to the collaborative spaces for our teams, this headquarters was built to help us deliver even greater value to our customers.”

The facility officially opened on December 16, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Uniguest employees. The headquarters is now open for customer and partner demonstrations.