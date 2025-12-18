Novisign Powers Digital Charging and Advertising Network at Mexico City International Airport

December 18, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A large-scale digital charging and advertising network has been deployed at Mexico City International Airport (AICM) – one of the busiest in Latin America – serving more than 50 million passengers annually and combining passenger amenities with programmatic digital advertising.

Working with integrator Spotted, the project includes a network of dual-sided charging kiosks paired with strategically placed digital displays across both airport terminals. The entire system is powered by Novisign’s cloud-based digital signage platform, delivering device charging alongside advertising, interactive content, and passenger-facing information.

Spotted manages the network using Novisign’s centralized dashboard, enabling real-time content scheduling, updates, performance monitoring, and system health checks. The content is created through Novisign’s drag-and-drop studio, with vertical-format layouts optimized for continuous playback in high-traffic airport environments.

A key element of the deployment is the Ad Widget integration with Perion, enabling programmatic ad delivery, impression tracking, proof-of-play reporting, and data-driven targeting. The integration allows each display to function as a revenue-generating asset for local and international advertisers.

The digital network has increased passenger engagement by providing convenient charging access and interactive touchpoints while delivering millions of ad impressions each month. QR-based interactions, dynamic messaging, and flexible content updates allow campaigns to align with flight schedules, events, and peak travel periods.

“By combining smart amenities with data-driven digital signage, we’re helping AICM create a connected environment that benefits travelers while unlocking new commercial opportunities,” said Gil Matzliah, CEO of Novisign.

“The addition of Novisign and Spotted charging kiosks has significantly elevated the passenger experience,” said Nancy Fabiola Meza Zúñiga, Deputy Director of Commercial and Services, AICM. “Passengers value the convenience of charging their devices, and the interactive digital signage allows us to deliver engaging, dynamic messaging.”