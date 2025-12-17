Univerus Acquires Capital Networks to Expand Digital Signage Capabilities

December 17, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Univerus, based in suburban Vancouver, Canada, has acquired Capital Networks Limited, adding an established digital signage and visual communications platform to its enterprise software portfolio. The deal brings Toronto-based Capital Networks and its Audience content management system into the Univerus ecosystem, expanding the company’s reach across public-sector and enterprise markets in North America.

Founded in 1991, Capital Networks is best known for Audience, a scalable CMS used for interactive directories, digital bulletin boards, meeting-room displays, wayfinding, mobile messaging, and emergency alerting, as well as a broad range of indoor and outdoor digital signage applications. The platform is widely deployed across municipalities, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, hospitality venues, and corporate environments.

Univerus said the acquisition strengthens its offering by integrating visual communication and alerting capabilities into its existing software suites, while also opening new opportunities in verticals such as energy, utilities, transportation, and recreation. The company positions the move as part of a broader strategy to deliver unified communication tools across its customer base.

“Capital Networks has an outstanding reputation for reliability and innovation in digital signage,” said Brad Atchison, CEO of Univerus. “Their technology fits seamlessly within the Univerus ecosystem and supports our mission to deliver unified, intelligent communication tools to customers worldwide.”

Capital Networks President Jim Vair said joining Univerus provides opportunities for growth while maintaining continuity for customers. “We look forward to expanding our reach and continuing to deliver high-quality digital signage solutions with the support of a global organization,” he said.

Capital Networks will continue operating with its current leadership and staff, with no disruption to existing customers as integration efforts begin.