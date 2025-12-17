Liu Jo Logs 19M Impressions in Pan-European Programmatic DooH Campaign

December 17, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Italian fashion brand Liu Jo has completed a multi-country digital out-of-home campaign across Europe, reporting more than 19 million impressions and a 25-point increase in brand consideration, alongside measurable store traffic in Spain.

The campaign launched in Italy and expanded into Spain and Germany using a single programmatic buying setup handled by media agency Outsight and executed through the Displayce platform. Running through one account, the deployment was designed to keep creative consistent across markets while allowing local targeting and in-market optimization.

In Germany, efforts focused on Berlin, Munich, and Stuttgart, resulting in more than 11 million impressions and a 23-point increase in brand consideration, as Displayce reported. In Spain, two waves ran in Madrid, with a May activation tied to a pop-up location and a second push in October aimed at the Calle de Serrano store. Across both periods, the campaign delivered eight million impressions in Madrid and a combined 1,361 attributed store visits during the October run.

Placements focused on high-traffic urban locations, including retail districts and commuter routes, with planning based on mobility data to prioritize screens where audiences spend the most time. The program also used event-based triggers around the Madrid pop-up to shift messaging in real time.