Bluefin’s 2025/26 Review: Frank Pisano on The Rise of Customer Expectations and how to Meet Them with Advanced Integration

December 17, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

Everybody in the industry knows that digital signage had a big momentum over the past years – and everybody knows that this also means that customers expect a lot more than a few years ago. This is mirrored in the Year in Review from Bluefin, as CEO Frank Pisano lays down the company’s roadmap – or better, the golfcourse.

If 2024 was about getting the golf clubs dialed in, then 2025 was the year Bluefin teed up a lot of balls. Some shots found the rough, a few had a mind of their own, but most of them stayed in play which is exactly what you want in a year where the wind was shifting for the entire industry. While many companies struggled to keep pace, Bluefin kept advancing up the fairway through steady execution, better processes, and smart product decisions. It was a performance we can be proud of and one that sets us up well for 2026.

Product milestones that helped us continue to advance are as followed:

Going Big : 2025 has been one of the most transformative in Bluefin’s history beginning with the meaningful expansion into premium large format displays. Our lineup of larger screens up to 86” made its way into flagship retail and commercial environments, giving integrators more opportunities to create impactful experiences.

: 2025 has been one of the most transformative in Bluefin’s history beginning with the meaningful expansion into premium large format displays. Our lineup of larger screens up to 86” made its way into flagship retail and commercial environments, giving integrators more opportunities to create impactful experiences. More Use Cases : Bluefin is known for flexibility, and the Flex-OS Version 6 has become one of our most valuable upgrades to date. Built-in OS options, HDMI input, and the new USB looping player make it incredibly easy for new users to launch content and gave power users a faster way to manage deployments.

: Bluefin is known for flexibility, and the Flex-OS Version 6 has become one of our most valuable upgrades to date. Built-in OS options, HDMI input, and the new USB looping player make it incredibly easy for new users to launch content and gave power users a faster way to manage deployments. Player Power Upgrades : All Bluefin displays offer power beneath the screen, and both Brightsign Built-In and Android saw a significant boost this year. The Brightsign XS156 chipset advanced our capabilities for dual 4K decoding, smooth 4K60 playback, advanced HTML rendering, and edge AI. All of this is available and in stock. High end performance without custom lead times is a major competitive advantage. Android customers saw a significant leap with Reef Gen 2 running Android 15. This upgrade delivers more memory, more storage and better performance across multi-location networks and interactive installations. This added power gives customers confidence who need to scale.

: All Bluefin displays offer power beneath the screen, and both Brightsign Built-In and Android saw a significant boost this year. The Brightsign XS156 chipset advanced our capabilities for dual 4K decoding, smooth 4K60 playback, advanced HTML rendering, and edge AI. All of this is available and in stock. High end performance without custom lead times is a major competitive advantage. Android customers saw a significant leap with Reef Gen 2 running Android 15. This upgrade delivers more memory, more storage and better performance across multi-location networks and interactive installations. This added power gives customers confidence who need to scale. Design-Forward Customization : Customization has always been a niche for Bluefin and this year was no exception with the launch Colorframe. Customers embraced the opportunity to match displays to architectural and brand design. The popularity of white finishes started the trend that is becoming more colorful in 2026.

: Customization has always been a niche for Bluefin and this year was no exception with the launch Colorframe. Customers embraced the opportunity to match displays to architectural and brand design. The popularity of white finishes started the trend that is becoming more colorful in 2026. Integrated Features: In a year defined by rising expectations for turnkey solutions, Bluefin introduced the Sight and Sound line which offers a fully integrated touch display with camera, microphone, and speakers. It is designed for check-in stations, retail consultations, hybrid workspaces, and any environment that needs an ADA compliant all-in-one solution.

Industry trends that shaped 2025

The digital signage industry has solidified in many ways, and as a result turnkey expectations are on the rise. Remote monitoring, power management, health dashboards, logistics, installation, and lifecycle support are now baseline expectations rather than optional add-ons.

Touch screens, Presence sensors, analytics, IoT signals, and early AI generative techniques are reshaping how screens respond to people and conditions around them. These interactive experiences continue to gain momentum.

In line with that, experience driven form factors surged in popularity. Stretch displays, circles & squares, freezer top units, frameless integrations, and gesture or touch hybrids are now a major part of retail and hospitality design conversations.

One of the most important trends of the year is Multi OS flexibility. End users want freedom. Brightsign for mission critical uptime. Android for scale and ecosystem. Linux and ChromeOS for enterprise networks. Windows and Intel for compute heavy workloads. Customers are more informed than ever and want the ability to choose the right tool for the right job.

Where Bluefin stands going into 2026

Bluefin grew this year in more than revenue. We matured operationally and strengthened our global brand presence. This maturity makes us a more complete partner. The market was tough at times but our consistency and execution allowed us to continue our upward trajectory. Digital signage is becoming smarter, more adaptive, and more integrated into the environments it serves. Bluefin is ready for the next chapter and we are committed to helping lead the industry forward.

If 2025 taught us anything, it is that steady and smart course management are often what set you up for the big swings ahead.