Veridooh Adds Senior Leaders in North America and the UK to Drive Global Verification Growth

December 16, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Veridooh has made four senior hires across North America and the UK as the independent OoH verification company accelerates its international expansion. The additions span sales, operations, and marketing, bringing experience from major media and technology players to support Veridooh’s next phase of global growth.

In North America, the company has appointed Drew Weicker as Head of Agencies and Client Partnerships and Lindsay Leskanic as Account Director. Weicker brings more than two decades of digital sales and strategy experience, including nine years at DoubleVerify, where he helped guide the company from an early-stage verification startup to a publicly traded leader in the category. Veridooh said his background in shaping the evolution of online verification will be instrumental as OoH follows a similar trajectory toward greater transparency and accountability.

Leskanic arrives with a strong OoH pedigree and deep account management experience. At Talon, she worked with major brands across luxury retail, finance, and CPG, turning creative campaigns into measurable performance and helping clients navigate the full scope of OoH strategy.

The company has also added two senior leaders in the UK with global responsibilities. Zoe Jones joins as fractional Marketing Director, bringing more than 20 years of industry experience, including senior roles at Digital Cinema Media and Clear Channel before founding The Zoder Collective. David Divehall joins as Operations Director after 14 years at Adstream, where he most recently served as Global Operations Director. He will oversee Veridooh’s operational rollout and service delivery in multiple markets.

Co-founder and Co-CEO Mo Moubayed said the hires reflect Veridooh’s ability to attract top talent and its commitment to strengthening trust and transparency across the OoH sector.

(Image: Veridooh. LTR – Drew Weicker, Zoe Jones, David Divehall, Lindsay Leskanic)