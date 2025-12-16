Red Dot Digital Media Builds Interactive Vertical Jump System for AIM Sports Group’s New AIM+ Platform

December 16, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Red Dot Digital Media has developed a new interactive system that digitizes how athletes measure their vertical jump, debuting at AIM Sports Group’s SoCal (Southern California) Cup Showcase boys’ volleyball tournament. The activation is part of Aim’s newly launched Aim+ digital platform, which uses AI to generate player analytics and performance insights.

The system replaces the long-standard Vertec pole-and-vane setup with a touch-based display that records each athlete’s vertical leap and sends verified results directly into their Aim+ profile. Athletes could view their stats immediately, compare themselves with pro athletes, and track how their numbers stacked up on live leaderboards that updated with every attempt.

Red Dot built the prototype in under a month, engineering a custom jump station around a 55-inch interactive screen connected to a BrightSign media player. Before each jump, attendants logged player information via an iPad interface. When athletes tapped the screen at peak height, the system calculated their jump and displayed a graphic before switching to the leaderboard. The display also provided contextual markers such as volleyball net heights and basketball rim levels to help athletes visualize their performance.

The system stayed active between attempts, running sponsor content and promotional videos, while a custom truss wrap provided event branding and a static measuring reference for standing reach. All results were uploaded to Aim+, giving players long-term access to their tournament data.

The activation drew strong participation and surpassed Aim’s user sign-up target by 184 percent. Aim Sports Group said the project not only modernized a manual measurement process but also demonstrated how gamified digital tools can deepen engagement at youth sporting events.

And, as both college and pro sports invest heavily in data-driven performance tools and interactive fan zones, technologies like this could easily migrate into major arenas—providing athletes with real-time metrics and giving fans a hands-on, competitive attraction.