Savoy Theatre Adds Modern LED Presence With New ADI Displays

December 15, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

London’s Savoy Theatre has completed a full exterior digital upgrade, with UK integrator ADI installing a suite of custom LED displays that blend contemporary visuals with the venue’s protected architectural character.

The 142-year-old theater — known as the first public building in the world lit by incandescent electric lights — turned to ADI to modernize its street-facing signage without compromising its heritage. The project introduces three new MT Series LED displays: a 9.68-square-meter (104-square-foot) curved screen along the main high street, a 5.53-square-meter (60-square-foot) dual-sided vertical banner on the façade, and a 6.91-square-meter (74-square-foot) LED ribbon running across the canopy, shared with the Savoy Hotel. Together, the screens create multiple digital touchpoints to promote shows and engage visitors.

ADI’s MT Series was selected for its lightweight, slim profile and energy-efficient design, which allowed the technology to be integrated with minimal structural impact. Savoy Theatre General Manager Matthew Turbett said the team needed a partner that could deliver high visual punch while respecting the building’s historical fabric — a balance ADI has developed through numerous West End projects.

The Savoy installation follows ADI’s recent LED upgrades at the Prince Edward Theatre, Dominion Theatre, and the Gielgud Theatre, where curved and ribbon displays were deployed to refresh each venue’s public presence. The shift from static signage to high-resolution LED across London’s theater district reflects a broader move toward more flexible, instantly updatable canvases for show promotion and visitor communication.

Drew Burrow, Head of Bespoke & Creative for ADI’s Displays Division, said the Savoy project shows how modern LED can elevate heritage venues while preserving the integrity of the site.