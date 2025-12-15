Praevar’s 2025/26 Review: Ralph Idems on why Sustainabality Is Still a Business Factor in Digital Signage

December 15, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

The term “Green Signage” isn’t very popular at the moment. Eco-conscious strategies are often overlayed by crisis management. But from a business perspective, sustainabilty is still at the top of the agendas. For Ralph Idems, CEO of Praevar, this is mirrored in the success of the new E-Poster product.

For Praevar, we noticed the digital signage and DooH markets shifting considerations to sustainability, serviceability, and smarter communication infrastructure. As environmental pressures, power availability, and operational cost concerns intensified, our clients have requested solutions that are not only visually compelling, but also energy-efficient, installation-friendly, and built for the realities of retail and public space environments.

We reshaped our product development to deliver and exceed those needs. There were two major product launches that have addressed some of our clients pain points.

The E-Poster

In late 2024 and throughout 2025, the reception to our new 32-inch E Ink Spectra E-Poster signaled a real turning point in sustainable signage. As clients sought lower-power, regulatory-friendly alternatives to traditional digital posters, the E-Poster stood out with its:

Full-colour, 65k-colour E Ink display

Battery life up to one year per charge

Ability to draw power only during content updates

Lightweight 9 lb design for easy mounting

Built-in Wifi/BLE and optional solar trickle-charging

The market response underscored a clear trend: sustainability isn’t a “nice to have” anymore, it’s becoming a requirement. The E-Poster’s ability to replace paper posters without access to hardwired power gave retailers, malls, and brand operators a scalable, eco-conscious system that drastically reduces operational costs and carbon impact.

The Vanguard Series

In 2025, Praevar expanded its outdoor LCD portfolio with the Vanguard Series, a retail-focused, cost-effective line designed for North American environments where durability, affordability, and easy service access are of great importance.

With 55”, 65”, and 75” all-weather configurations, multiple OS options, embedded or external players, and our signature swing-mount service design, Vanguard opened the door for broader deployments in malls, campuses, event venues, and mixed-use spaces.

U.S. Expansion with Sealoc

Our U.S. dealership partnership with Sealoc, renowned for its Weatherloc technology, marked another major milestone. This collaboration immediately expanded Praevar’s reach and brought the Vanguard line to a national customer base eager for reliable, maintainable outdoor signage.

Trends and Transformations

As for trends and transformations in 2025, sustainability has become a defining metric. Across many verticals, organizations are seeking ways to reduce their energy footprint. Regulatory pressure and ESG commitments pushed operators toward low-power options, making E-Paper and lighter-load LCDs increasingly attractive.

Another area of particular concern for our clients is serviceability. Operations teams no longer accept displays that require specialized lifts, complex service calls, or high-failure components. Field-serviceable designs have become essential, rather than optional.

We’re also seeing content and infrastructure merged. Screens are no longer endpoints; they’re part of a broader digital communication fabric. Displays that align with CMS ecosystems, smart-city systems, and cloud-connected workflows are now central to network-level strategies.

Our focus for the year ahead is to continue enabling operators to deploy impactful signage with lower environmental impact, lower overall cost of ownership, and higher long-term reliability.

We’re also looking forward to deepening Integrator and network partnerships. Praevar is also aligning more closely with software partners to ensure our displays remain the most reliable and adaptable endpoints in the ecosystem.