Big Digital and Brightsign Power Immersive, Real-Time Fan Experience at the 2025 Ryder Cup

December 15, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Bethpage Black delivered one of the most electric Ryder Cups in recent memory, with huge crowds, tight, nail-biting matches, and a New York energy that felt more like a heavyweight bout than a golf event at times. Amid the spectacle, Big Digital and BrightSign played a central role in reshaping the fan experience with a network of portable, interactive digital displays.

Selected by the PGA of America, Big Digital deployed touch-enabled Rolo and Ruby billboards powered by Brightsign media players, using Brightauthor Connected to design and control all content. The installations appeared across fan zones, inside the PGA of America Members Lounge, and even in Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center for those following the action off-site.

The portable dual-screen kiosks, integrated with PGA of America APIs, delivered live scoring, pairings, tee times, and player location updates in real time – a significant upgrade over the static LED walls long used at major golf events. The kiosks also offered QR codes for app downloads, Wifi information, and wayfinding for first aid, concessions, exits, and hospitality, helping fans navigate one of the most sprawling venues in championship golf.

Purpose-built for rapid outdoor deployment, Big Digital’s battery-powered Rolo units provided dependable, weather-resistant engagement points across the property. For a sport traditionally slow to adopt interactive signage, the Ryder Cup showcased how portable digital displays can elevate fan experience at scale.

For Big Digital and Brightsign, the 2025 Ryder Cup wasn’t just a showcase — it was proof that dynamic, real-time engagement has become essential to modern golf audiences.

(Images: Big Digital/Brightsign)