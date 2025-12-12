Stic Secures $10M Bridge Round, Pegs Valuation at $200M as It Pushes Deeper Into North America

December 12, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Stic, a Los Angeles–based startup focused on vehicle-based out-of-home advertising, says it has raised a $10 million bridge funding round that lifts the company’s valuation to US$200 million and will be used to accelerate expansion across the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 2023, Stic operates a platform that connects brands with everyday drivers, paying participants based on miles driven while displaying advertising on vehicles. The company positions its model as a more measurable, cost-efficient alternative to traditional OoH formats, particularly in a market segment that has historically been fragmented and difficult to track.

Stic said the new funding will support expansion into more than 30 U.S. states and Canada over the next year, along with deeper relationships with brands and agencies running national campaigns. The company also plans to invest in operational capabilities to support growth in new markets.

According to Stic, its platform uses a combination of proprietary systems and third-party mapping, mobility, and analytics tools to model routes, traffic patterns, and campaign performance. Brands activate campaigns across the company’s driver network, while drivers earn what Stic describes as passive income without altering their daily routines.

Stic CEO and founder Adam Cohen said the goal is to scale vehicle-based OoH, improve transparency for advertisers, and create additional income opportunities for drivers. While the concept is nothing we haven’t seen before, investors backing the company note that the model aligns with broader demand for non-disruptive advertising formats and flexible income streams in the gig economy.

(Image: Stic)