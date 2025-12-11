Samsung Takes Over Buenos Aires ‘Times Square’ With Synchronized pDooH Launch for Vision AI TVs

December 11, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Samsung pulled off a high-impact digital takeover in downtown Buenos Aires to launch its new Vision AI television line, using Taggify’s programmatic platform and creative from Publicis Groupe to dominate one of Argentina’s busiest urban corridors. For one continuous hour, 11 premium LED screens and street-level displays surrounding the Obelisco – an area often called Buenos Aires’ version of Times Square – ran fully synchronized creative, turning the district’s scattered rooftop and façade screens into a unified visual stage.

The campaign combined location-based targeting, flexible day-parting, and geofenced screen selection to ensure maximum visibility at the city’s peak 6 p.m. rush. Taggify’s platform pushed coordinated content across large-format LEDs, street furniture, and subway-entrance displays, creating an immersive, high-density media moment that stood out even amid the area’s constant advertising noise.

Check out the video footage below:

Creative assets showcased Samsung’s new Neo QLED, Neo QLED 8K, and OLED Vision AI TVs, leaning heavily on dynamic DooH motion and contrast to highlight features such as AI³ Picture, AI³ Sound, and AI³ Optimization – technologies that automatically adjust the viewing experience based on ambient conditions. The visuals were designed to underline lifelike image quality and reinforce the products’ AI-driven performance.

Samsung’s synchronized pDooH blitz stopped pedestrians and drivers alike, boosting brand recall and establishing early momentum for the Vision AI line in a key South American market. The activation demonstrates how coordinated, time-targeted programmatic out-of-home can create city-scale impact when paired with prominent locations and tightly executed screen control.