Canada Opens Privacy Probe Into DooH Screens Near Toronto’s Union Station

December 11, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Canada’s federal privacy watchdog has opened an investigation into digital advertising screens near Toronto’s Union Station that reportedly use facial-detection software — a move sparked by public complaints after a Toronto Star report last month and coming just weeks after similar concerns were raised and largely dismissed in a Sixteen:Nine piece about the same kiosks.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) confirmed the probe, saying it will examine whether Cineplex Digital Media’s camera-equipped displays comply with PIPEDA, the country’s federal private-sector privacy law. The kiosks, now operated under the U.S.-owned Creative Realities banner following its acquisition of CDM, use onboard sensors and software to estimate viewer age and gender for audience metrics.

“Following the receipt of complaints from individuals, Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne has opened an investigation into privacy concerns related to digital signs installed near Toronto’s Union Station that allegedly use facial detection software,” OPC spokesperson Vito Pilieci told the Toronto Star.

CDM has maintained that the technology is compliant, anonymized, and used solely for audience measurement. The company has said its AVA platform does not identify people, store images, or track individuals across encounters. Instead, the software processes frames in milliseconds and discards them immediately, retaining only aggregated demographic data. CDM said it previously sought guidance from the OPC to ensure its practices met federal standards.

Quividi — the Paris-based supplier of the detection software — has similarly emphasized that its system is not facial recognition, nor does it generate biometric identifiers. The company says no images are stored or uploaded to the cloud.

Privacy experts quoted in the Toronto Star counter that meaningful consent remains the core issue, noting that passersby have no clear indication they’re being scanned. They argue that without full visibility into what data is collected, how it’s handled, and how long it’s retained, assurances of minimal risk are difficult to verify.

The OPC said no further details will be released while the investigation is active.

The episode adds a new wrinkle to cross-border tensions, given that CDM’s new parent company is U.S.-based — a detail likely to fuel an already touchy dynamic around Canadian data sovereignty and American ownership of domestic media networks.

(Image: CDM/Toronto Star)