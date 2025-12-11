Blip Acquires Sign Dash to Streamline Operations for Independent OoH Media Owners

December 11, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Salt Lake City, USA’s Blip has acquired Sign Dash, a billboard-management software platform, in a move aimed at expanding the company’s support for independent out-of-home media owners. The acquisition continues Blip’s strategy of building a unified, end-to-end ecosystem that helps small and midsize operators simplify operations and scale more efficiently.

Sign Dash’s platform is designed to handle day-to-day operational needs, including structure management, proposals, contracts, work orders, scheduling, and reporting. Blip said the technology fits directly into its long-term plan to provide practical, affordable tools that reduce friction for independent operators.

Blip will continue to support current Sign Dash customers while investing in upgrades to improve stability, usability, and automation. The software will also be integrated with Blip’s broader technology stack, including Bridge, the company’s data and programmatic layer, to give operators a more connected workflow across physical and programmatic sales channels.

Blip CEO Cedric Bernard said the acquisition extends the company’s supply-side capabilities and complements its Blip and Adkom demand platforms. He described the move as part of a mission to bring simple, advanced technology to the OoH industry.

Neil Bell, who founded Sign Dash, said Blip is well-positioned to expand on the platform’s original vision of making operations easier for media owners.

(Image: Blip)