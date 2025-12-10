Puttshack Minneapolis Standardizes on Savi Platform for AV, Lighting, and Digital Signage

December 10, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Puttshack’s newest U.S. venue in Minneapolis, USA, recently opened with a unified AV, lighting, and digital signage backbone built entirely on the Savi platform. The 2,700-square-meter (29,000-square-foot) mini-golf and entertainment space uses Savi’s Qoralux low-voltage lighting, along with the company’s control and digital signage environment, creating a single system to manage every display, speaker, and lighting zone across the venue.

Lighting initiated the shift toward Savi, but the larger opportunity came when Puttshack realized the same platform could also consolidate audio, video, and signage workflows.

Digital signage is a big part of the Puttshack experience, and the Minneapolis venue runs its full network of LG commercial WebOS displays using Savi Canvas. Since Canvas operates natively on webOS, the venue eliminated external media players and the power drops, mounts, and cabling that typically accompany them. The approach reduces points of failure and streamlines deployment across the mix of 32-inch touch displays and larger 75-inch models used for menu boards, branding, and synchronized ambient visuals.

All content routing, scheduling, audio playback, and lighting presets are now live inside the same Savi interface. Staff can reset rooms, change shift themes, or adjust the overall environment with a few taps, rather than juggling multiple control systems. The simplified workflow shortens training time and improves day-to-day responsiveness.

With Minneapolis as its first full deployment, Puttshack plans to extend the Savi-based architecture to new builds and evaluate retrofits at existing locations.

(Image: Andrea Rugg Photography)