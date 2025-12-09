Samsung Outfits Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas With More Than 6,000 Commercial Displays

December 9, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Samsung has supplied more than 6,000 hospitality TVs and Smart Signage displays to Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, expanding a two-decade partnership that has now placed over 200,000 Samsung screens across the cruise line’s global fleet. The new installation spans guest cabins, crew quarters, lounges, theaters, and other shared spaces on what is billed as the world’s largest cruise ship.

Star of the Seas, the second vessel in Royal Caribbean’s Icon-class series, completed its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral in August 2025. The ship integrates Samsung’s commercial-grade Crystal UHD Hospitality TVs in every guest cabin, with each display serving as both a 4K entertainment hub and an onboard information channel delivering personalized greetings, activity schedules, destination updates, weather alerts, and emergency notifications.

Samsung’s QMC-series Smart Signage displays are deployed throughout public zones, supporting high-resolution content delivery in a slim form factor suited to space-constrained areas. According to reporting from invidis, the installation reflects a broader strategy by Royal Caribbean to centralize digital experiences around standardized, fleet-wide display infrastructure.

The rollout continues a 21-year relationship that has made Samsung Royal Caribbean’s primary display technology provider across 28 ships, including more than 6,000 screens previously delivered for Icon of the Seas in 2024. Samsung says the long-running collaboration underscores the cruise line’s shift toward richer onboard media, streamlined communications, and unified visual environments.

Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, noted that increasing demand for immersive and reliable onboard technology is driving cruise operators to adopt more advanced display platforms purpose-built for hospitality environments.

(Images: Royal Carribean)