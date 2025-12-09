Miami Again: Samsung Art Store Adds New Art Basel Miami Beach Collection

December 9, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The invidis Executive Lounge wasn’t the only show related to Digital Signage in the last days. There was also the Art Basel Miami Beach. Yes you heard that right – Art Basel and Signage.

Samsung has released its 2025 Art Basel Miami Beach Collection, adding a new digital exhibition of 24 contemporary artists to the Samsung Art Store. The launch marks the fifth Art Basel collection curated for Samsung Art TVs and continues the company’s longstanding partnership with the global art show.

The new collection draws from seven galleries participating in Art Basel Miami Beach – with works spanning emerging and established artists. Samsung says the intention is to bring the atmosphere of the Miami Beach event directly into the home and extend the range of cultural perspectives available to Art Store viewers.

Samsung noted that the curated set reflects the global reach of the artists and galleries featured at the fair, and that each year’s digital collection is intended to bring a measure of discovery and visibility to exhibitors beyond the convention center walls.

(Image: Samsung)