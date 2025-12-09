ISE 2026: Philips Introduces New Stretch 3150 Display With Ultra-Wide Format

December 9, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

PPDS has expanded its digital signage lineup with the launch of the Philips Stretch 3150, an ultra-wide 32:9 display designed for creative installations where space is limited but visibility and reliability are essential.

The 37-inch, 1920×540 display succeeds the original S-Line model introduced in 2022, bringing higher performance, a refreshed design, and Android 13 System-on-Chip processing. The unit is rated for 24/7 operation and delivers 700 nits of brightness, with slim bezels and a 7.6 kg chassis suited for tight or unconventional placements, such as above retail shelving or on kiosk structures.

The Stretch 3150 can be mounted in portrait or landscape and supports single-display use or tiled setups via HDMI daisy-chaining. A new slot for an optional CRD32 Wi-Fi module adds wireless connectivity and Bluetooth support, while Android compatibility allows native apps to run without an external player. Content can be managed locally, via USB, or through cloud-based tools depending on site requirements.

Energy efficiency is a key upgrade: PPDS says the new model consumes roughly 60% less power than its predecessor, averaging about 26W and receiving an EU F-rating. The display is also compatible with Philips Wave, the company’s cloud management platform for remote monitoring, updates, scheduling, and power management.

The Philips Stretch 3150 is available now and will make its public debut at ISE 2026 in Barcelona.

(Image: Philips)