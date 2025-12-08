Ffface Me Spins Out Loook-AI as AR Mirrors Move from Campaigns to Infrastructure

December 8, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Ffface Me has spun off its smart-mirror work into a standalone platform called Loook-AI as demand shifted from one-off activations to repeatable, scalable deployments. What began as internal experimentation evolved into a product after brands asked for multi-location rollouts with consistent performance and minimal maintenance.

The move separates agency-led creative work from a subscription-based product business. Ffface Me continues focusing on AR, AI, and CGI projects, while Loook-AI operates as a standalone platform built for global rollout.

Momentum increased after an AR storefront for Kiehl’s in New York delivered about a 20 percent increase in foot traffic, leading to an invitation into L’Oréal’s Beauty Tech Atelier at Station F. During the program, the team worked through enterprise requirements, including IT approval, legal review and security assessment, and reshaped the product for large-scale deployment.

Loook.AI now supports hardware-agnostic installations that can be completed in about an hour by local teams, with centralized management for updates, monitoring and analytics. The company says the platform does not collect personal data to reduce compliance friction in regulated environments.

The company also reports commercial impact, citing a Fendi activation at Istanbul Airport that produced about 43 percent year-over-year sales growth, along with increased engagement across beauty, fashion, and consumer-goods deployments.

Loook-AI is now working to integrate with DooH operators, positioning AR mirrors as a networked capability rather than an in-store feature. The company reported more than US$1 million in first-year revenue.