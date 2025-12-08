AVI-SPL Plans Unified Operating Model for Europe Under Newly Appointed Regional Leader

December 8, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

AVI-SPL is rolling out a single operating and leadership structure across Europe, aiming to simplify engagement for enterprise customers and speed up the delivery of workplace technology services. The changes unify all European markets under a single strategic direction, led by Michael Kellaway, who has been appointed Managing Director for Europe.

Kellaway previously oversaw the UK and Ireland, guiding that business through a turnaround that delivered record revenue growth and improvements in operations and customer satisfaction. His experience and customer-focused approach are now being applied to AVI-SPL’s broader European integration effort.

The shift comes as enterprises across the region increase investment in hybrid work, collaboration tools, and cross-border technology deployments. AVI-SPL’s new structure is designed to meet that demand by replacing fragmented regional processes with one leadership team, one operating framework, and a standardized delivery model across Europe.

“Our customers are driving this change,” Kellaway said. “They are redefining how their teams collaborate and how work gets done. Our goal is to remove complexity and ensure every interaction with AVI-SPL feels unified, responsive, and efficient.”

AVI-SPL says the integrated model enhances its ability to support multinational workplace programs by standardizing project execution, centralizing delivery, and improving responsiveness. The company also points to increased capacity to serve global accounts and continued investment in people, infrastructure, and customer experience resources.

The European changes align with AVI-SPL’s broader international strategy under Jeff Faber, Senior Vice President, International. Kellaway will report directly to Faber to ensure the regional approach tracks with the company’s global delivery model.

(Image: AVI-SPL)