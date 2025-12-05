Ocean Outdoor Nordics Extends Long-Running Deal with Doohclick

December 5, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Ocean Outdoor Nordics has renewed its multi-year agreement with ad management platform Doohclick, extending a partnership that has been in place since the software firm launched in 2020.

The companies said the new agreement continues a working relationship focused on sales operations, programmatic execution, and analytics across Ocean’s markets in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. Ocean has been involved with the platform since its early development and has used it as a core system for managing campaigns across the region.

Doohclick co-founder and CEO Jonas Glad said the renewed deal formalizes a partnership that dates back to the company’s first days in business, while Ocean’s head of technology, Petter Andrée, said the platform is now embedded across Nordic operations, supporting day-to-day workflows across markets.

(Image: Ocean Outdoor)