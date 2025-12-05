German DooH Firm Adds Automated Weather Targeting for Real-Time Campaign Delivery

December 5, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Berlin-based Framen has added automated Weather Targeting to its Ads Manager platform, enabling advertisers to trigger campaigns based on live weather conditions across its full indoor screen network. The upgrade standardizes a capability that previously required custom setups, allowing brands to set temperature ranges and select specific conditions such as clear skies, rain, snow, wind, or thunderstorms directly in the platform.

The feature is designed to support more precise, context-driven DooH messaging. Because Framen’s inventory is entirely indoors, campaigns can be activated regardless of external conditions, whether screens are located in coworking spaces on sunny days, gyms during rainstorms, or hotels during snowfall. The company says this ensures that weather-driven advertising works consistently across national and international deployments.

Advertisers can use the tool to tailor content according to real-time conditions, such as highlighting cold beverages on warm days, promoting indoor activities during rain, or activating winter apparel messaging when temperatures drop. Combined with Framen’s Geo Targeting, campaigns only appear in locations experiencing the specified weather, improving both targeting accuracy and media efficiency.

Framen CEO Dimitri Gärtner says the upgrade reflects growing demand for contextual triggers in DooH and positions weather as a key indicator of consumer intent. Weather Targeting is now available to all advertisers using the Framen Ads Manager.