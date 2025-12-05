Boston Children’s and Soso Pilot Text-Driven “Gratitude Canvas” to Address Staff Burnout

December 5, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Boston Children’s Hospital has launched a pilot of “Gratitude Canvas” with experiential design firm Soso, introducing an interactive digital installation aimed at supporting staff well-being through real-time expressions of appreciation. The project debuted in the hospital’s Department of Anesthesiology and uses a mobile-first system that lets employees send thank-you messages by text to a number displayed on a movable LCD screen.

Messages appear instantly as part of a generative visual display that aggregates notes from colleagues into a shared, continuously updating canvas. The system requires no app, login, or kiosk, allowing participation from any staff member with a phone.

Amy Vinson, Chief Wellness Officer for the Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Medicine, said the program is being evaluated for its impact on staff resilience and engagement, noting that gratitude can help clinical teams cope with ongoing pressure.

The pilot follows growing concern over burnout in U.S. healthcare. Project materials cite research indicating that 48 percent of physicians and 56 percent of nurses report symptoms of burnout, with physician burnout alone estimated to cost US$4.6 billion annually.

Peter Weinstock, senior medical director of Healthcare Engineering at Boston Children’s, said the installation is intended to show how small environmental changes can improve the clinical work environment and support teamwork.

John Rothenberg, co-founder and managing director at Soso, said the partnership reflects broader use of experiential technology to address human-centered challenges in healthcare.

Gratitude Canvas will remain in Anesthesiology during the pilot phase, with plans to rotate the installation to other hospital units.