Rise AV opens UK and APAC mentoring intakes for 2026

December 4, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Rise AV has opened applications for its 2026 Mentoring Program, expanding beyond the UK for the first time to include Asia-Pacific markets. The UK and APAC groups will run in parallel from May 2026 for six months, with applications open until January 31, 2026.

The APAC rollout will begin in Singapore and Hong Kong, with a regional council to be announced to guide local development. The program is aimed at women at any stage of their career working across the AV, live events and production technology sectors, and covers roles ranging from engineering and project delivery to sales, marketing, HR, manufacturing, and distribution.

Each group will be built around one-to-one mentoring by senior industry professionals, alongside group sessions, networking, and career development support. Participants are expected to attend monthly meetings and targeted training sessions covering topics such as career planning, confidence-building, personal branding, and leadership skills.

The organization says the expansion follows demand from Asia-Pacific professionals and a strong response to its 2025 UK program. Mentors of any gender based in the UK or APAC are invited to apply, with a minimum commitment of two hours per month plus limited events and review check-ins.

Applications close on January 31, with pairings due to be announced in March and the program starting in May.