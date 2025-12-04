On Running Builds Interactive ‘Movement Lab’ Inside Zurich Flagship Store

December 4, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

On Running has opened an interactive installation inside its Zurich flagship store that turns part of the retail floor into a working product demonstration space. The centerpiece, called the Movement Lab, is designed to show how the company’s footwear is built and how its cushioning system works through interactive displays rather than static merchandising.

The installation features a custom-built table, internally known as the CloudTec Table. The structure is made from brushed stainless steel and fitted with a curved, mirrored screen suspended above the surface. When a customer lifts a shoe from the table, the system triggers short CGI sequences showing how the materials and construction are intended to perform during movement. Beneath the main screen, a digital ticker displays real-time technical data for the selected product.

The project was created in collaboration with design agency Modem and experience design firm Tomorrow Bureau, which worked with On’s internal teams to integrate digital content into the store’s physical architecture. Rather than isolating screens on walls, the technology is embedded directly into the shop’s furniture and layout.

According to Design Week reporting, the goal was to make the shop floor function as an educational environment rather than a conventional showroom. The installation is positioned as part of a broader strategy to explain product engineering in-store, particularly as footwear design becomes more technical and less visible to the naked eye.