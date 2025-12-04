Clear Channel Outdoor Wins Eight-Year Deal to Build All-Digital Media Network at Hollywood Burbank Airport

December 4, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Clear Channel Outdoor has been selected to develop and operate a new, largely all-digital advertising network at Hollywood Burbank Airport – which handles roughly 6.5 million passengers per year – with deployment aligned to the airport’s terminal replacement program, Elevate BUR. The eight-year agreement covers a comprehensive overhaul of on-site media as the new terminal is scheduled to open in October 2026.

The rollout calls for a close-to-100 percent digital estate integrated into the terminal’s architecture, including ultra-high-definition screens and locations designed to support 3D anamorphic content in high-traffic zones. The operator says the intent is to modernize the airport’s media footprint while matching the visual standards of Los Angeles’ studio corridor.

The contract also connects terminal screens with the company’s roadside inventory across the Los Angeles market, creating a single booking path for advertisers to reach travelers on approach and at the gate. The model links airport placements with digital and static billboards on routes into Burbank and along major corridors, positioning campaigns for exposure before arrival and after departure.

The replacement terminal will deliver a 355,000-square-foot facility with 14 gates and a redesigned passenger flow, including new security screening, concessions, baggage handling, and a parking structure with EV charging.

Clear Channel says installation will track the terminal build to ensure the new network launches with the facility. Morten Gotterup, president of the company’s Airports Division, said the aim is to establish the airport as a high-impact media environment for national and local brands as the new terminal comes online.

The company also pointed to recent industry research indicating airport advertising remains effective in driving consumer action among frequent travelers and business audiences. It said inventory will be available as travel volumes rise into the holiday travel season and beyond.