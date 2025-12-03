Wizard of Oz at Sphere Tops 1.5 Million Tickets as Immersive Cinema Gains Momentum

December 3, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The immersive reworking of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere has passed 1.5 million tickets sold and generated nearly US$200 million in revenue since opening in August, according to figures released this week by Sphere Entertainment.

The production launched on August 28 as part of the Sphere Experience lineup and has quickly become one of the venue’s most commercially successful attractions, with daily performances continuing through December 2026. The milestone shows how reimagined films, rather than traditional live concerts alone, are emerging as a major growth pillar for the venue.

As Sixteen:Nine reported earlier this year, Sphere’s long-term strategy leans heavily into immersive cinema as much as it does live entertainment, positioning Hollywood catalog titles as scalable, repeatable attractions that can run multiple shows daily without the overhead and scheduling constraints of touring productions. Wizard of Oz appears to validate that approach — both financially and in audience demand.

Check out the tornado scene on video:

The production uses the venue’s full technology stack to expand the 1939 film into a venue-sized environment, extending scenes across the building’s wraparound LED display surface while combining spatial audio, motion effects, and atmospheric elements to place viewers inside the film rather than in front of it. The experience reframes the movie as a theatrical event built specifically for Sphere, rather than a remastered screening.

The sales figures raise a broader question about the venue’s future programming mix. While Sphere’s concert residency model has driven headlines since launch, immersive film titles may ultimately offer higher throughput, more predictable scheduling, and longer commercial lifespans. With multiple daily showtimes and no dependence on artist availability, reimagined movies could prove to be as profitable — if not more so — than concerts over time.

(Images and video: The Sphere)