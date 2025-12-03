Outfront Taps Former Twitter and Verizon Executives for Senior Marketing Roles

December 3, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Outfront Media has named Stacy Minero as Chief Marketing & Experience Officer and Abhi Vyas as Vice President of Performance Marketing, adding two senior hires to its executive team as the company reshapes its marketing and revenue strategy.

The appointments were announced by CEO Nick Brien, who said the company is strengthening both its brand leadership and performance marketing capabilities as it expands its role in out-of-home media.

Minero joins Outfront after senior marketing roles at Epic Games and Twitter, where she led creative and branding initiatives focused on storytelling and creator-driven campaigns. At Epic Games, she worked on global marketing for Unreal Engine across multiple industries. At Twitter, she built and led Twitter Arthouse, a program that connected brands with creators and positioned the platform as a hub for video and cultural conversation.

Vyas arrives from Verizon, where he held a senior marketing role focused on performance and digital strategy. His work centered on data-driven audience targeting, marketing automation, and personalization at scale, with an emphasis on measurable customer acquisition and engagement.

Minero will oversee Outfront’s brand, marketing communications, and customer experience strategy, while Vyas will lead performance marketing and analytics. The company said the two roles are designed to operate in tandem, linking brand development with technology-driven marketing execution.

Outfront said the hires come as it continues to invest in marketing platforms tied to data, content, and audience intelligence across its physical media network.