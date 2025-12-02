Finnish National Theatre Completes Venue-wide Digital Overhaul with Uniguest Platform

December 2, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Finnish National Theatre has completed a venue-wide technology upgrade, modernizing the 150-year-old institution with integrated IPTV, digital signage, room booking, and secure video services supplied by Uniguest and implemented by Finnish integrator Audico Systems Oy.

The project replaces several legacy systems with a single connected platform across seven stages and multiple support areas. Video distribution is handled through Uniguest’s Tripleplay IPTV, delivering broadcast TV and live stage feeds throughout the building. The system integrates with Theatron, giving staff real-time visibility into rehearsal schedules, room usage, and live activity across other parts of the venue.

Recording and secure sharing are managed through E-Stream, allowing creative and technical teams to review sessions outside stage hours. The theater says the change has reduced delays between rehearsals and feedback and made remote collaboration routine for design and production staff.

The rollout also includes venue-wide digital signage for public messaging and backstage updates, as well as real-time room status displays. Space scheduling is managed through Reserva panels outside rehearsal rooms and offices, replacing older systems with live availability views.

Audico Systems Oy led integration and configured the platform to fit within the theatre’s historic structure, while Uniguest provided system support and design guidance. The theatre reports that the upgrade has been quickly adopted by staff and has drawn interest from other European arts organizations looking to modernize without disrupting long-established operations.