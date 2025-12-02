Airtame Unveils Airtame 3 for Hybrid Collaboration and Digital Signage

December 2, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Airtame will officially launch Airtame 3, the company’s most powerful device yet for hybrid collaboration, video conferencing, and digital signage. The new platform transforms any shared screen into a dynamic collaboration hub, delivering triple the video performance and tenfold faster digital signage playback, while introducing true zero-touch deployment for easy scalability across organizations of any size.

Built for AV and IT professionals, Airtame 3 simplifies content sharing, meetings, and display management, reducing IT complexity and supporting seamless cross-platform communication. It features enterprise-ready zero-touch deployment for rapid, box-free rollout, dual-screen functionality for displaying participants and shared content simultaneously, and Power over Ethernet (PoE+) for stable, hardwired 4K performance.

The device integrates fully with Airtame Cloud and offers native compatibility with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex.