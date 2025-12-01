Join Sixteen:Nine's Year in Review and give us Your perspective on the market. (Image: invidis)

Reminder: Submit Your Year in Review Piece for Sixteen:Nine

December 1, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

How was 2025 for your company? What are you most excited about in 2026? And where do you see the digital signage industry headed towards in 2025? We want industry leaders to tell us and the Sixteen:Nine readers in your Year in Review piece.

Our only request: please tell us YOUR perspective, not ChatGPT’s. Other than that we’ll let you rant on (we might edit sparingly though).

 

Here are the details:

We’re looking forward to your submissions!

Leave a comment