Reminder: Submit Your Year in Review Piece for Sixteen:Nine

December 1, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

How was 2025 for your company? What are you most excited about in 2026? And where do you see the digital signage industry headed towards in 2025? We want industry leaders to tell us and the Sixteen:Nine readers in your Year in Review piece.

Our only request: please tell us YOUR perspective, not ChatGPT’s. Other than that we’ll let you rant on (we might edit sparingly though).

Here are the details:

Length: approx. 3,000–5,000 characters

approx. 3,000–5,000 characters Content: please include both a company review/outlook and a broader industry perspective

please include both a company review/outlook and a broader industry perspective Editorial note: we reserve the right to edit or shorten texts and will determine publication dates & the respective platform (Sixteen:Nine or invidis.com)

we reserve the right to edit or shorten texts and will determine publication dates & the respective platform (Sixteen:Nine or invidis.com) Deadline: December 12, 2025 – early submissions will be published sooner

December 12, 2025 – early submissions will be published sooner Submission: send your contribution and a portrait photo of the author to newsroom@invidis.com

send your contribution and a portrait photo of the author to newsroom@invidis.com Questions? Our editorial team is happy to help via the same address

We’re looking forward to your submissions!