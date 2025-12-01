Musco Sports Lighting To Acquire Mobile LED Specialist Insane Impact

December 1, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A notice that appeared to signal the shutdown of Des Moines, Iowa, USA–based Insane Impact has instead turned into the prelude to an acquisition deal that will fold the mobile LED display company into Musco Sports Lighting, with jobs staying in place and more on the way.

Insane Impact, which builds mobile LED trailers and other screen solutions, is being acquired by Musco, the long-established company whose sports lighting systems are used at venues worldwide, including Olympic sites. The acquisition pairs Insane Impact’s mobile LED technology with Musco’s global footprint in sports lighting and with a corporate culture that has earned Musco a spot on USA Today’s Top 25 Workplaces in both 2024 and 2025.

A notice on Iowa’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) site had indicated the business would close on Dec. 17, 2025, but both companies say the filing was a formality tied to the change in ownership, not a shutdown.

Instead of layoffs, Insane Impact’s roughly 90 employees have all been offered roles with Musco, and the combined business expects to hire an additional 15 to 20 people early in the new year, said Insane Impact founder and CEO Tod Puetz in an interview with the Des Moines Register. “We’re both Iowa companies, and our businesses intersect in venues for parks and recreation as well as schools. This partnership is about growth, and all Insane Impact team members were offered roles in Musco.”

The companies aim to close the deal by the end of December.

Here’s a podcast interview Dave Haynes did with Insane Impact founder Tod Puetz that goes into the details of the company’s tech: