Osmos and Advertima Link In-Store Analytics to Retail Media Buying in New Integration

November 28, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Omnichannel retail media platform Osmos has integrated with in-store audience intelligence firm Advertima, aiming to connect physical-store behavior more directly with retail media planning and measurement.

The integration combines Osmos’ retail media operating layer with Advertima’s computer-vision software, which analyzes foot traffic and shopper attributes in real time. Retailers are intended to use the combined system to inform campaign planning, frequency, and placement across physical stores and digital channels from a single platform, with performance tied back to in-store activity.

Both companies pointed to early deployments showing measurable impact, with advertisers reporting sales lift as in-store targeting was applied to campaign strategy. The setup maps shopper behavior in stores to retail media workflows, enabling campaigns to be adjusted with live audience data rather than historical estimates.

Osmos said the integration shifts retail media operations toward a unified approach that treats in-store inventory and online inventory as parts of the same buying and reporting environment. Advertima said its audience technology enables in-store impressions to be transacted and measured with the same tooling used in other digital channels, while maintaining data privacy controls.

The companies said the focus for retailers is on monetizing physical locations with more precision and on giving advertisers visibility into how in-store activity influences performance. Over time, the partners expect to expand the use cases to include broader analytics and campaign optimization across additional channels.