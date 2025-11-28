Moment Factory Powers New Immersive Games Experience Inside Real Madrid’s Bernabéu Stadium

November 28, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Real Madrid C.F. has introduced a new multimedia attraction inside the Santiago Bernabéu, transforming stadium corridors into a year-round interactive experience developed in partnership with Moment Factory. The installation, called Realmadrid Games, was produced with construction support from Acciona Living & Culture and is designed to broaden the venue’s entertainment offerings beyond match days.

The multilevel walkthrough reimagines internal stadium spaces with interactive technology, large-format projections, dynamic lighting, ambient audio, and responsive sound effects. Several zones incorporate club sponsor integrations, creating new opportunities for branded digital engagement. During matches, selected areas can be concealed to preserve normal stadium operations.

Visitors progress through a series of interactive games that simulate player development, from basic drills to team-based challenges. A connected device, a custom avatar, and a companion web app track performance and progress. The experience is designed to accommodate a wide range of ages and skill levels, appealing to both committed supporters and casual guests while emphasizing social media sharing and replay value.

With Realmadrid Games, the club has converted previously underused stadium areas into an immersive attraction intended to drive year-round foot traffic and introduce a new category of digital entertainment within a top-tier football venue.