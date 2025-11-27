Relevant DS and Screendollars Team Up To Modernize Theater Lobbies With Smarter Digital Signage

November 27, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Relevant DS, a Minneapolis-based digital signage software company, is expanding into cinema environments through a new partnership with Screendollars. The collaboration brings updated lobby displays and programmatic advertising options to theaters across the U.S.

Positioned as “refined digital signage,” the platform is designed to replace aging, cumbersome systems, offering a streamlined workflow for high-traffic venues. Early users in retail and entertainment settings say the software brings a level of polish the category has lacked, allowing operators to update menus, trailers, promos, and real-time data without wrestling with legacy tools.

Founder Lisa Edwards says the mission from day one has been simplicity. “We built Relevant DS to solve the pain points that have held digital signage back for years,” she said. “It’s simple, refined, and smart – designed for environments that need to move fast and look great doing it. Partnering with Screendollars gives us the perfect platform to expand in theaters nationwide.”

Screendollars’ industry reach of over 250,000 film professionals across newsletters, social channels, and online properties positions the collaboration as an opportunity for exhibitors. The integration enables cinemas to use the Screendollars Media Network to add targeted programmatic ads to Relevant DS lobby screens, turning traditional poster frames into dynamic placements and creating potential new revenue streams.

The partnership reflects a broader shift toward cloud-managed, programmatic-ready displays in cinema lobbies and other entertainment venues.