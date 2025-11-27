Quantum-Generated Artwork Debuts on Bradford Media Wall in DooH First

November 27, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Artwork created using quantum computing debuted on one of the UK’s largest digital canvases with a world-first film premiering on the Bradford Media Wall as part of the Bradford Quantum Hackathon. The 20-second experimental work, Quantum Splash, uses quantum algorithms to simulate the movement of water and is believed to be the first artwork created using this technique to appear on a large-format DooH screen.

The film was produced by technology company Moth in collaboration with artist Freddie Sanders. It was commissioned by an organizing group that included the University of Bradford, Quantinuum, Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture and Aqora. The project also ties into global celebrations for the UNESCO International Year of Quantum.

Check out the 20-second film in this video below:

Built around quantum particle simulations typically used in advanced physics modelling, the project connects emerging computation with real-world creative applications such as design, architecture, and gaming. The water motif references advances in simulation technology alongside Bradford’s industrial heritage, with visuals that include the city’s City Hall clock tower.

The film ran on the Bradford Media Wall, a 2,108-square-foot (195.84-square-meter) DOOH display operated by Ocean Outdoor for Bradford Live, as part of the Bradford Quantum Hackathon.

Quantinuum and Moth positioned the project as an early sign of quantum computing’s move into creative production.

(Image: Ocean Outdoor)