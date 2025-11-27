Interpublic Study Shows In-Store Media Has Always Been Powerful – Brands Just Haven’t Used It Properly

November 27, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A new Interpublic Group–commissioned study suggests that in-store media isn’t experiencing a “resurgence” – it never lost influence, it was merely underused. Conducted with experiential agency Momentum Worldwide, the research positions the physical store as a critical intersection of technology, emotion, and human behavior, even as agentic commerce and AI-driven personalization reshape retail.

Carly Johnson, SVP of Strategy for Experiential Commerce at Momentum Worldwide, says the industry has been distracted. “Shoppers never stopped caring about the in-store experience,” she explains. The data suggests substantial untapped value: 77 percent of shoppers add unplanned items to their baskets when exposed to in-store retail media, representing billions in potential incremental sales.

Awareness is also higher than many retailers assume: 48 percent of shoppers say they notice in-store media “always” or “often,” yet the channel is still not widely treated as a core revenue driver. Amie Owen, Global Chief Commerce Officer at IPG Mediabrands, says the findings quantify what top retailers already know. When activated properly, in-store environments drive incremental spend and strong brand impact.

That impact extends beyond impulse buys. The study shows that 79 percent of shoppers are willing to consider a new brand after encountering in-store media, which cuts against the belief that discovery now happens primarily online. Traditional tactics still excel, with sampling, demos, and branded displays ranking as the most influential.

The research also reinforces the emotional divide between e-commerce and store visits. Sixty percent of consumers appreciate the different roles each plays, and only 31 percent want in-store shopping to feel more like online. “The 63 percent who shop to fulfill emotional needs are looking for something digital alone can’t deliver,” Johnson says.

Even as AI adoption rises, the human element remains essential. Nearly half of shoppers say they’d buy a product recommended by an AI assistant, but 30 percent are worried about losing human interaction. That tension, Owen notes, will shape retail’s next phase: “The most successful retailers will leverage technology to enhance – not replace – human connection.”

For Interpublic and Momentum Worldwide, the takeaway is clear: in-store media never lost its power – the industry simply wasn’t paying attention.

(Image: Vericast)