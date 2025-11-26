Doohclick Adds Quividi Audience Intelligence To Boost Trust and Transparency in DooH

November 26, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Doohclick has integrated Quividi’s audience measurement technology into its global OoH and retail media ad management platform, giving media owners a direct pipeline to first-party audience data and verified attention metrics. Quividi, a France-based audience measurement platform regarded as a gold standard among premium DooH networks, measures more than two billion impressions across tens of thousands of screens in over 80 countries.

The partnership brings Quividi’s granular impression counts, demographic insights and real-time attention analysis into Doohclick’s planning, activation, and reporting workflow. CEO Olivier Duizabo says the collaboration expands the company’s reach while strengthening transparency in the sector. “Doohclick has built an impressive activation and programmatic infrastructure, and we’re thrilled to complement their platform with our audience measurement capabilities,” he said. “Together, we’re expanding access to transparent, first-party insights that build trust on both sides of every transaction.”

Doohclick users can now apply Quividi data across the complete campaign lifecycle, from forecasting and real-time optimization to verified post-campaign reporting. Doohclick CEO Jonas Glad says the integration helps media owners close the loop between planning and performance. “Quividi’s trusted audience insights will enable our users to demonstrate value more effectively, trade on verified performance, and ultimately grow their revenue,” he said.

The collaboration continues Doohclick’s push to streamline operations for media owners while supporting more accountable, data-led growth in both DooH and retail media.

Image: Quividi