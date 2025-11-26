Broadsign Acquires Place Exchange, Upping Inventory to 1.8 Million Screens

November 26, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

The DooH SSP market – specialized ad exchanges for the DooH industry – is hotly contented and quickly consolidating. Vistar Media was acquired by T-Mobile (Deutsche Telekom’s US subsidiary) while Perion acquired and integrated Hivestack. Today Broadsign announced the acquisition of Place Exchange, complementing the DooH pioneer’s ad-stack. The recent transactions reflect the growing role of DooH for data-driven advertisers.

The Place Exchange acquisition – Broadsign’s fourth M&A transaction in seven years – creates the world’s largest DooH platform provider. Combined, the two companies have 370 employees and a network of programmatically transactable OoH inventory encompassing 1.8 million screens. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Broadsign partnered with Crestline Investors – a growth capital and bridge financing specialist – to finance that deal. Crestline will become a minority shareholder in Broadsign, only the second investor in the company besides the family office of CEO Burr Smith.

With the acquisition, Place Exchange CEO Ari Buchalter and the Place Exchange team have also joined Broadsign.