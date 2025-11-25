Vistar Media Debuts Global DooH Creative Strategy Certification

November 25, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Vistar Media has expanded its education platform with a new certification that teaches marketers how to build more effective creative for digital out-of-home campaigns. The program, Accelerate: Strategic Creative in Digital Out-of-Home (DooH), is now available through Vistar Academy across the U.S., Canada, EMEA, and APAC.

The New York–based company, now part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, says the certificate is designed for brand teams, media planners, and creatives looking to strengthen DooH strategy from concept to execution. The curriculum covers visual design principles, how to apply real-time data for relevance, and ways to measure creative performance.

“Strong creative is the spark that drives engagement,” said Leslie Lee, SVP of Marketing at Vistar Media. “This certification brings together design, data, and strategy to help teams make out-of-home creatives that persuade and captivate.”

The short-format lessons walk learners through the fundamentals of DooH creative, including common design challenges, opportunities across static, motion, 3D, and dynamic formats, and best practices drawn from Vistar’s Creative Studio. The program also outlines how to set meaningful creative KPIs and evaluate results.

Participants receive a formal certificate upon completion. Vistar says the launch reinforces its commitment to helping the industry better understand how creativity and technology combine to drive measurable outcomes in out-of-home media.

The certification fits into a broader industry shift, as digital out-of-home continues to move beyond simple looped playlists toward a far more sophisticated, data-driven channel with real-time relevance. With dynamic content, audience targeting, automation and emerging formats such as 3D and motion, DooH now delivers the kind of precision, agility and impact once reserved for digital and mobile advertising.

(Image: Vistar)