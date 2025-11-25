OOH! Media Turns Waverley Street Furniture Network Fully Digital, Expands Eastern Sydney Footprint

November 25, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

OOH! Media has completed the full conversion of Waverley Council’s street furniture network to digital, activating 106 screens and adding 16 premium consecutives and three special-build sites across Bondi Junction and Campbell Parade. The upgrade gives brands 100 percent share-of-time opportunities in one of Sydney’s most heavily trafficked summer precincts.

Built on new LED displays, the network allows advertisers to run dynamic creative and respond to real-time conditions as Bondi crowds swell to 50,000 people a day. Sustainability features are integrated throughout the rollout, including nearly 30 shelters with “Living Roofs,” 23 with phone-charging stations and three using battery-hybrid power systems.

“Upgrading to a fully digital network with sustainable features shows how innovation can make public spaces better while delivering real value for brands,” said Robbie Dery, Chief Commercial Operating Officer at OOH! Media. “Waverley is one of Sydney’s most vibrant areas, and this network gives advertisers a powerful way to connect with locals and visitors.”

With 151 new panels across Waverley and neighboring Woollahra, OOH! Media says it now offers unmatched digital coverage across Sydney’s Eastern suburbs. The launch also builds on the company’s recently introduced Beaches Network, which spans more than 100 coastal locations nationwide.