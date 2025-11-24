NBA Extends Cosm Partnership As Immersive Venues Expand Into Major U.S. Markets

November 24, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The NBA is extending its long-term partnership with Cosm through 2030, expanding the league’s shared-reality programming as Cosm prepares new venue openings in Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland in 2026 and 2027, with more locations to come.

The agreement ensures Cosm will continue producing and presenting select national NBA games across ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and Prime Video this season and in the years ahead, along with immersive presentations during the playoffs and the All-Star Game.

The NBA became Cosm’s first league partner in 2023, ahead of the July 2024 launch of its flagship venue at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, which was covered by Sixteen:Nine, along with a backgrounder about the company. Cosm has since opened a second location at Grandscape in the Dallas area, with additional venues now under development nationwide.

Cosm’s shared-reality format uses custom camera systems and a 12K-plus LED dome with an 87-foot diameter to recreate signature NBA perspectives — from behind the bench to under the rim — paired with crowd audio and venue effects. The Los Angeles dome is expected to be a major draw during NBA All-Star 2026.

Fan reaction from the first season has been strong. “The response from fans at Cosm domes last year demonstrated what an incredible way it is to experience an NBA game,” said Teddy Kaplan, Vice President, Head of New Media Partnerships at the NBA.

Cosm CEO Jeb Terry said the renewed partnership reinforces the companies’ “shared spirit of innovation” as the venue operator scales into new markets. The deal also aligns with Cosm’s growing slate of entertainment content, which now includes shared-reality film programming such as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

(Image: Cosm)